Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Up 6%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 690,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 493,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

