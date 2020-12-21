Valmir Fernandes Sells 15,000 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $16.12. 8,056,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,683. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

