Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,067 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $119.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

