Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 8,260,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,871,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,768,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

