Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,416,000 after buying an additional 184,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after buying an additional 289,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after buying an additional 523,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 115,821 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 162,115 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

