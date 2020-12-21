Van ECK Associates Corp Has $655,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

