Van ECK Associates Corp Has $834,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,468.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 80.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $198.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average is $176.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

