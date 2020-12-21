Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.