Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,114 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BWX Technologies by 517.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,644 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,737.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $932,656. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

