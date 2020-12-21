Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 7,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,100. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $268.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

