Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. United Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $116.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

