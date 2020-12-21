Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 19,454 Shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Linx worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linx in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linx by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the third quarter valued at about $191,000.

LINX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Linx S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

