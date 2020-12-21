Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $275.00

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $275.00 and last traded at $270.74, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 105,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,954,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

