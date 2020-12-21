Vanilla Network Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $113,487.33 and approximately $33,937.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00140852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00745858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00166164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00110521 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.