Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.51. 1,546,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 959,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vedanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 539,516 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,948 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

