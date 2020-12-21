Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 514,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,209. The stock has a market cap of $263.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

