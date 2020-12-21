Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $56.00 at BTIG Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

VCYT opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

