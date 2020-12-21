Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 51.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

