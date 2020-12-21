VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VEREIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in VEREIT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,533,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.