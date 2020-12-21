Verge 1-Day Volume Tops $4.32 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $114.10 million and $4.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00470553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000277 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,406,796,543 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.