Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VERI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $2,939,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

