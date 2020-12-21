ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.29.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 40.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $985,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

