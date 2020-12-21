VICI Properties Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 78.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

