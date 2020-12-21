VideoCoin Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $215,656.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 395.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

