VIDT Datalink Hits Market Cap of $25.38 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00355227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003900 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00026425 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

