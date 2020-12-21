VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.77 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00356154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002120 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

