VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.63 ($105.44).

DG opened at €83.94 ($98.75) on Thursday. VINCI SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

