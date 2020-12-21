Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

