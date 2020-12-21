Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.35. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 437.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.