Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 9,063 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.