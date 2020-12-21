Virtu Financial LLC Invests $178,000 in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last three months. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

