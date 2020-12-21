Virtu Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,402,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

STNE stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.