Virtu Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $2,769,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $1,707,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

