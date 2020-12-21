Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,272 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,870. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $109.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

