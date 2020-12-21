Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

NYSE:EFX opened at $195.17 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

