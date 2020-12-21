Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe Sells 8,000 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharon O’keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 450,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,741. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Several brokerages have commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

