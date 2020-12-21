Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 681,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 407,368 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 313,252 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

