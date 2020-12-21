Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workiva by 2,157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $14,687,997.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,890. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

