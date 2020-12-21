Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

