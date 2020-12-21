Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Illumina by 23.2% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.57.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $366.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.60. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.