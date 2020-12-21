Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $35,879,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 221,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $8,597,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $7,500,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $68.37 on Monday. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

