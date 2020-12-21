Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 257,737 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 257,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE ACB opened at $9.60 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.54.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACB. CIBC boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.