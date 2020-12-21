VoteCoin (VOT) Trading Up 17.3% This Week

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $25,965.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00295754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 113,737,125 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

