VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in VSE were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VSE by 3,025.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 310.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $40.54 on Monday. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $448.01 million, a PE ratio of 405.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts.

