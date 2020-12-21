Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VMC. Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.50.

NYSE:VMC opened at $145.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,938,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 327,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

