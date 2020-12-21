Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VUZI. ValuEngine lowered Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Vuzix stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $354.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

