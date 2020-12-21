WABnetwork Hits Market Cap of $12,593.83 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $12,593.83 and $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00140033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00760207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00164528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00114561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00071757 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

