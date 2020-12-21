Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 453,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after buying an additional 428,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.