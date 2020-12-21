Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.07.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion and a PE ratio of -59.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.