Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.88. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on WRTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

